GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka says government should be resolved in ensuring that Zambia is not used as a transit point for organised crime like gold smuggling. And Lifuka says the delay to make decisions aimed at restoring sanity in the mining sector is leading to the erosion of public trust that minerals will be protected. On Monday, the Drug Enforcement Commission announced that it had detained 10 suspects in connection to the chartered aircraft carrying dangerous goods including over $5 million, 602 pieces of suspected gold and five pistols which landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday. In response to a query, Tuesday, Lifuka said it is concerning that the suspects could confidently fly into Lusaka believing that they…...