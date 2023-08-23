THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says President Hakainde Hichilema will attend the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogues scheduled to take place, Thursday, in Johannesburg, South Africa. In a statement, Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo said President Hichilema, in his capacity as COMESA Chairperson, will also participate in the BRICS roundtable discussions on “Promoting African Integration and Jointly Building a High-Level Africa-China Community with a shared Future”. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will attend the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogues which is scheduled to take place on 24th August, 2023 in Johannesburg, South…...



