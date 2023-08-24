THE Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has clamped down on an organised drug trafficking network, leading to the arrest of one Zambian and the seizure of 40 kilogrammes of amphetamine. In a statement, Thursday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan said the Commission had charged Timothy Muchindu aged 29 for trafficking in psychotropic substances. He explained that Amphetamine, a highly addictive drug, was manufactured in clandestine laboratories mostly in Europe and Asia and smuggled into the Republic by organised criminal networks. “The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has clamped down on an organised drug trafficking network in the country leading to the arrest of one Zambian and the seizure of 40 kilogrammes of amphetamine. The Commission has charged Timothy Muchindu…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.