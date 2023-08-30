THE Alliance for Community Action (ACA) says there’s no reason why government should fear having the Access to Information (ATI) law in place if things are being done correctly. Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe recently said that government needed to do at least two more consultations before presenting the ATI Bill to the National Assembly. But commenting on this in an interview, ACA Programmes Manager Jimmy Maliseni said delaying to enact the ATI Bill would only be detrimental to the current administration. “The UPND administration promised that they would be an administration based on the rule of law. I think that they shouldn’t be apprehensive or afraid to be held accountable. There are lessons that they can already draw from their…...



