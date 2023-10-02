TWO people of Mulimba Village of Shibuyunji District aged 45 and 29 have been burnt to death by a mob on allegations of cattle rustling. In a statement yesterday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the incident occurred around 02:00 hours on Monday when the deceased and two others who survived ran away from the mob, leaving their truck loaded with cattle suspected to have been stolen “The Zambia Police Service is deeply concerned about the recent incident of mob justice that has occurred in Mulimba Village of Shibuyunji District where two persons have been burnt to death on allegations of cattle rustling. Brief facts of this matter are that Police received a report of suspected murder in which two people…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.