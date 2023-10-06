UNIVERSITY Teaching Hospital (UTH)’s Eye Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Zipporah Phiri says Zambia only has 50 eye doctors. Speaking during the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital (FEH) Project welcoming ceremony, Wednesday, Dr Phiri said the country had a ratio of one eye doctor to 400,000 people, which was below the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s minimum acceptable standard. “In our hospital, the leading causes of vision impairment are cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors. Other causes such as glaucoma, trauma to the eye, and diabetic retinopathy commonly seen in patients with long- standing, poorly controlled diabetic mellitus cannot be ignored as they fall amongst the top 10 causes of vision impairment that need to be addressed. Human resource for eye health is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.