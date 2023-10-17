SHOPRITE Country Manager Charles Bota says ZNS’ Eagles mealie meal is now the fastest selling brand in their stores. And Bota has clarified that only Shoprite stores in Lusaka are selling the commodity for now, pending orders from ZNS to extend to other parts of the country. Meanwhile, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has refuted social media reports that ZNS’ Silverest Milling Plant in Chongwe has run out of mealie meal, saying they have only suspended sales to concentrate on production. On Saturday, the Zambia National Service (ZNS) started offloading mealie meal in Shoprite stores for people to access the commodity at K230 for a 25 kilogram bag of breakfast and K190 for a 25 kilogram bag of roller meal…....



