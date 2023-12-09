PAC chairman Warren Mwambazi speaks during the appearance of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development before the committee on Monday, November 28, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namanagala

MINISTRY of Education Administration Permanent Secretary Norianna Muneku has dishonoured her Provincial Education Officers during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting, after they failed to explain how the ministry was paying nine officers who were not on the establishment register. The Auditor General’s report revealed that there were nine officers on eight salary grades who drew salaries in amounts totalling K974,894, but were not on the establishment register. During a PAC meeting, Wednesday, nominated MP Likando Mufalali wanted to find out why the ministry did not clear up the audit queries before coming to the committee with unacceptable submissions. “I have difficulties when people who live in Lusaka are telling us a story. Sir that’s a story, because you live…...