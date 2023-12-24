NORTH-Western Province Permanent Secretary Grandson Katambi has cautioned police officers against practicing partisan politics. Speaking during police annual ball held in Solwezi, Colonel (Rtd) Katambi said men and women in uniform should support the government of the day through demonstration of loyalty, commitment and dedication to duty. Col. Katambi said police officers should be people of integrity and not people who are despised by the community. And North-Western Province Police Commissioner Dennis Moola said he is grateful to government for purchasing 12 brand new land cruiser motor vehicles through the Constituency Development Funds (CDF). Moola said the gesture by government will go a long way in alleviating transport challenges in all police stations in the division…. To continue reading this...



