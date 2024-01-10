THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says it has successfully apprehended a 41-year-old Tanzanian national and former convict residing in Chilanga’s Memosa area, for trafficking 504.8 grams of pure cocaine. In a statement yesterday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mwenge Mulenga stated that Phabian Bomboko’s arrest was a notable achievement in dismantling a cartel believed to be importing drugs from countries within the region and the southern part of America. “The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka, through its intelligence and Canine unit, have successfully apprehended Phabian Emmanuel Bomboko, a 41-year-old Tanzanian national and former convict residing in Chilanga’s Memosa area, for trafficking 504.8 grams of pure cocaine. Laboratory tests have conclusively confirmed the seized substance to be pure cocaine, emphasizing the severity…...



