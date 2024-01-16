MINISTRY of Labour Permanent Secretary Zacharia Luhanga says the idea of making NHIMA contributions through VAT is fair but that there are other parameters which have to be considered first. Meanwhile, Economist Noah Kabwita says it is a good idea but might result in double taxation. Recently, Resident Doctors Association of Zambia President Mweushi Mpande said NHIMA was unsustainable because there was no way a small formal sector of about three million people could support over 18 million citizens. “NHIMA contributions should instead be drawn from VAT so that whenever someone pays for any goods or service, they also pay for their health care,” stated Mpande. Commenting on this in an interview, Luhanga said there was something the Ministry was…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.