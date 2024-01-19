Former Home Affairs Ministers Ronnie Shikapwasha and wife at the 2018 Zambia Police Service national annual ball at ZNS Chamba Valley banquet hall in Lusaka on January 4, 2019 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE have formally arrested and charged the wife of late former home affairs minister Lt Ronnie Shikapwasha with murder. Shikapwasha died on Monday, January 15, at Maina Soko Hospital after a shooting incident at his residence in Ibex. He would be put to rest tomorrow. In a statement, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Jane Lusengo, aged 73, allegedly killed her husband by shooting him in the abdomen using a double barrel shotgun. “The Zambia Police Service announces the formal arrest and charging of Mrs. Jane Lusengo Shikapwasha, aged 73, for the offence of murder contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia involving her husband, the late Lieutenant General Ronald Shikapwasha…...