MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says the temporary power failure experienced at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Friday night was caused by a power surge which affected various aero systems. And Tayali says Emirates Airline had the option to land at an alternative airport such as Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe until the situation was rectified, but it opted to circle around the skies for over two hours. On Friday night, information emerged that an Emirates Airline had been circling around the skies for about two hours after it failed to land due to unavailability of lights at the KKIA runway. Addressing the media on the matter, Saturday, Tayali said the fault was resolved at 21:40 hours by means of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.