SMALL Scale Farmers Development Agency Executive Director Boyd Moobwe has urged government to carry out a national wide crop forecast to determine the levels of production and the anticipated output before the end of this month. And Moobwe says government should declare the 2023/2024 farming season a national disaster and should immediately seek alternative remedies to mitigate the anticipated food crises. In an interview, Sunday, Moobwe said the natural calamities in the strategic farming provinces had put Zambia at risk of facing countrywide hunger. “Government should carry out a nationwide crop forecast to determine the levels of production and anticipated output before the end of this month. It is imperative that the government declares the 2023/2024 farming season a national…...



