Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE have arrested and charged PF secretary general for the Edgar Lungu-led faction, Raphael Nakacinda, for making false allegations against the Electoral Commission of Zambia. Police have also apprehended the faction’s information and publicity chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba and three others for disorderly conduct. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Nakacinda falsely claimed that pre-marked ballots were dispatched to Lusangazi, Mkushi, and Mwense by-elections on November 4, 2022. “Police have today, February 27, 2024 officially arrested and charged Mr. Raphael Nakachinda, aged 45, residing at plot number 1794, Kafue, for making false allegations against the Electoral Commission of Zambia. This action is in violation of Section 18(1)(b) and (f) of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Act number 25...