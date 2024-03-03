A WOMAN in her late 70s is stranded in the University Teaching Hospital as relatives have not come forth to look for her. And the University Teaching Hospital has appealed to members of the public to be sensitive and concerned about members of their families, especially the old aged or those who are mentally ill. The woman, who identifies herself as Thandiwe Sibanda, is said to have been taken to the hospital by a well wisher on February 19, 2024 and is currently admitted to UTH adult hospital’s ward E12. Sibanda is also said to be experiencing memory lapses and when it comes to where she hails from, she can only say “at a farm in Makeni”. And UTH Public...



