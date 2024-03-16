THE Drug Enforcement Commission says it has secured a six-year imprisonment with hard labour for a truck crew involved in trafficking 830 kilograms of loose cannabis. The commission says it has also secured the seizure and forfeiture of the truck implicated in the illicit activity. In a statement, Friday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mwenge Mulenga stated that Patrick Banda, a truck driver and his lorry mate, Christopher Banda, were found transporting the concealed loose cannabis on a trailer en route from Eastern Province to Lusaka. “The Drug Enforcement Commission has secured a six-year imprisonment with hard labor for a truck crew involved in trafficking 830 kilograms of loose cannabis whilst securing the seizure and forfeiture of the truck horse and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.