THE Drug Enforcement Commission says it has secured a six-year imprisonment with hard labour for a truck crew involved in trafficking 830 kilograms of loose cannabis. The commission says it has also secured the seizure and forfeiture of the truck implicated in the illicit activity. In a statement, Friday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mwenge Mulenga stated that Patrick Banda, a truck driver and his lorry mate, Christopher Banda, were found transporting the concealed loose cannabis on a trailer en route from Eastern Province to Lusaka. “The Drug Enforcement Commission has secured a six-year imprisonment with hard labor for a truck crew involved in trafficking 830 kilograms of loose cannabis whilst securing the seizure and forfeiture of the truck horse and...