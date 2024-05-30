POLICE have charged Lumezi member of parliament Munir Zulu, his Mfuwe counterpart Maureen Mabonga, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi, and civil rights activist Brebner Changala with an additional charge of espionage. Meanwhile, Changala has applied for bail pending trial in the High Court. On Wednesday, police officially charged Zulu and Mubonga with expressing hate speech based on tribe and seditious practices, while Nawakwi and Changala were each charged with the offence of seditious practices. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale disclosed that the police have also charged and arrested the two members of parliament, including Dr Dan Pule, with the offence of proposing tribal war. “Police have today, May 30, 2024, given the suspects additional offences of Espionage...



