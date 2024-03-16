President Hakainde Hichilema arriving for the Presidential address on the progress made in the application of national values and principles at National Assembly in Lusaka on Friday 15th March 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

President Hakainde Hichilema arriving for the Presidential address on the progress made in the application of national values and principles at National Assembly in Lusaka on Friday 15th March 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged families, the church, traditional leaders and community organisations to enhance marriage counselling and teachings, saying it’s unacceptable that divorce cases have continued to rise. And President Hichilema says government is implementing the revised National Information and Communication Technology Policy in order to reduce abuse of social media platforms. The President has also instructed the Ministries of Health, Defence, Education and Home Affairs to buy locally manufactured uniforms and other materials going forward. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says government is delighted and honoured that Zambia has been named among the top three most democratising countries in the world by V-Dem. Addressing the National Assembly on the progress made in the application of national values and principles, Friday,...