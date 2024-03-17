POLICE have charged and arrested a 40-year-old Kenyan National identified as Odhiambo Frederick Ochieng for threatening violence and assault. In a statement, Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said Ochienga, on March 15, 2024, threatened to shoot his wife aged 34 using a pistol after beating her. “Police have charged and arrested a 40-year-old Kenyan National identified as Odhiambo Frederick Ochieng for threatening violence and assault. Mr. Ochieng, on March 15, 2024 around 18:00 hours, threatened to shoot his wife aged 34 using a Pistol after beating her. She sustained scratches on her face and general body pains. Fists are believed to have been used to inflict injuries. The wife managed to escape and reported the incident to Police...



