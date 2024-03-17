ZAMBIA National Service (ZNS) Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi says the service feels painfully robbed by the loss of Private Mukela Sililo, a newly trained soldier who tragically lost his life barely hours after his pass out at ZNS Kabwe Training School. Sililo lost his life through a hit and run road traffic accident along Great North Road in Kabwe. In a statement, Sunday, Lt Gen Solochi appealed to the Zambia Police to conduct speedy investigations and swiftly identify the culprit for justice to prevail. “The Zambia National Service Commander, Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi, Officers, Servicemen/Women and Civilian Members of Staff wish to express profound sorrow and regret on the loss of Private Mukela Sililo, a newly trained soldier who...



