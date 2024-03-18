FORMER Foreign Affairs minister Stanley Kakubo has reconciled with Zhang Lianan of Lian An Mining Ltd, a partner he allegedly short chained in a mine deal. Last year in December a video circulated showing Kakubo and some Chinese nationals counting money. The video in question showed some people counting and verifying bundles of money, with the minister asking how much was on the table. After the video circulated, Kakubo resigned from his position as minister. The Anti-Corruption Corruption (ACC) had questioned both Kakubo and his Chinese partner. But in a statement, Sunday, Lianan Mining Ltd stated that the transaction was purely above board and the subject matter of the agreement was capital contribution for a mining operation. “For and on...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.