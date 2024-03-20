A 27-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka has died after she was strangled by her 28-year-old boyfriend, who works as a security guard. According to police, the suspect confessed to harboring intentions of acquiring the property owned by the deceased. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the woman, who was working as a maid, was found dead in a decomposed state. He said after thorough investigations, police managed to apprehend the suspect on March 18, 2024, around 19:00 hours. “Woodlands Police Station received a report of a heinous crime, a murder, at approximately 13:30 hours. The report was made by Joseph Ngambi, aged 31, residing at house number 2498/C Chamba Valley, Lusaka, on behalf of his elder...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.