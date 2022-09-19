POLICE in Ndola have apprehended Catholic priest Deodatus Kunda Mbebe’s girlfriend of about 10 years in connection with his murder. In a statement, Monday, Copperbelt Police Commanding officer Sharon Zulu confirmed that Mbebe was murdered on September 17 at about 21:30 hours in Ndola’s Pamodzi Township and his body was picked up about 50 metres away from his girlfriend’s house. Zulu stated that police received information from members of the public to the effect that there was an unknown male person lying dead within Pamodzi Township. She stated that upon receipt of the information, police rushed to the scene and found Mbebe’s body with multiple cuts on the head and broken right arm, lying in a pool of blood facing…...



