MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says the reconciliation between former foreign affairs minister Stanley Kakubo and Zhang Lianan of Lian An Mining Ltd, does not clear him of corruption allegations, and cannot be reinstated as minister. It was revealed on Sunday, through a statement by Lian An Mining Ltd, that the mining company and Kakubo had reconciled after settling their differences. Commenting on this, Mundubile said neither the reconciliation nor ACC could take away the alleged corrupt activities that Kakubo was involved in. “It is also my firm position that there is no amount of cleansing or cleaning or sanitising by ACC or indeed the purported reconciliation to reinstate him back to his position as the foreign affairs minister. So...



