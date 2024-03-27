UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says Archbishop of Lusaka Alick Banda should specify which praise singers he was referring to in his homily, because they exist in all political parties. And Milupi, who is Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister, says Zambians expect leaders who have the holy spirit dwelling within them to convey messages that connect Christians to the meaning of Palm Sunday. In his homily on Palm Sunday, Archbishop Banda advised Zambians to be cautious of praise singers who go to the extent of telling lies because it serves them better than the truth. “The triumphal entry of Jesus in Jerusalem is, however, short lived. In the gospel, we note that the euphoria and jubilation of the triumphal entry...



