FORMER president Edgar Lungu says the church should not worry about the sensitivity of those in authority, urging the church to be fearless and courageous. Speaking at Jirom International Church in Chifubu, Ndola on Sunday, Lungu said the church should continue speaking for the citizens countrywide as they preach the gospel. “My prayer is that we should continue the ministry of Christ! When you find people like me, don’t worry, and when you say things that make me happy and sometimes you say things that can make me very sad, but that is the Ministry of Christ. I am saying that don’t worry about the sensitivity of those who are in authority because your role is to preach the Gospel...



