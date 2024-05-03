POLICE in Choma have received a report in which it is alleged that UPND councillor for Sibanyati Ward, Buumba Muchangwe, failed to deliver 120x50Kg bags of Food Reserve Agency (FRA) maize after being paid K48,000 by a commercial farmer. But Muchangwe has refuted claims that he had tried to swindle farmers. According to sources within the party in Southern Province, Muchangwe got money from some small scale farmers but failed to deliver maize. “There is a councillor who was involved in issues of FISP. There is a scam where one councillor, his name is Muchangwe Buumba, he is a councillor for Sibanyati Ward in Choma. He went and presented lists recommending that maize he [bought] for the people, collected money...



