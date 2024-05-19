GOVERNMENT has apologised to the Catholic Church after police in Kabwe stormed Bishop Clement Mulenga’s office in an attempt to stop his meeting with former president Edgar Lungu on Friday. Meanwhile, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says the reservation for UKA at the Registrar of Societies has expired. Addressing the media on Saturday, Mwiimbu described the Kabwe incident as unfortunate and regrettable and further urged law enforcement agencies to exercise maximum restraint when dealing with the Church. “I have been made aware of a trending video showing former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu in the office of our Catholic priest in Kabwe where they were engaged in a conversation with a police officer. We are studying this exchange...



