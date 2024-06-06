PACRA says it’s not mandatory for the Minister of Finance to be listed as a shareholder in all companies registered by a government institution. But Lusaka Lawyer Dickson Jere has insisted that there is no need for PACRA to sugarcoat a wrong, as the logical thing to do is to allow the Minister of Finance to hold shares on behalf of government. In a statement, Wednesday, PACRA Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Benson Mpalo stated that the Law declared the Minister of Finance as a corporation sole with power to hold shares in any company but did not make it mandatory for the Minister to be a shareholder in all private companies incorporated by government. “The Patents and Companies Registration...