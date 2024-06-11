MIRACLE Impact Ministries International overseer Pastor John Nundwe, alias John General, has pleaded not guilty to rape. This matter was initially brought before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on May 9, 2024, but he was not present. John General, 52, is facing one count of rape Contrary to Section 132 and 133 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that John Nundwe, on November 22, 2023, in Lusaka, unlawfully did have carnal knowledge of Esther Tembo Nyau without her consent. When the matter was called for allocation before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, it was allocated to Magistrate Amy Masoja Chilangwa. And when the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Chilangwa,...



