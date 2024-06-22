Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested Brenda Mulenga, 30, for killing her 25-year-old boyfriend, Emmanuel Lungu, during an altercation at a named bar in Chipata Overspill compound. In a statement, Saturday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the deceased was involved in a fight with his girlfriend at around 22:00 hours at GT Bar in Chipata Compound, Friday. He narrated that during the altercation, Lungu sustained deep cuts on his head, cheek and lower lip, inflicted by a broken bottle. “North Gate Police Post under Emmasdale Police Station received a report of murder today, June 22, 2024, at approximately 04:00 hours. The report was made by Eunice Phiri, aged 55, of house number 120/16 Chipata Overspill. Ms. Phiri reported that her son,...