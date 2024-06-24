THE Auditor General’s Special Audit Report on RDA has revealed that payment vouchers for the financial years 2017 to 2021 show that K1,776,410, involving 26 transactions, was paid in form of meal allowances without supporting documents and prior authority. The report also reveals that the Road Development Agency procured two Toyota Land Cruiser GX and V8 vehicles, contrary to the resolution to ban the purchase of top of the range vehicles. The report stated that Controlling Officers were required to ensure that attendance registers of employees engaged in overtime were maintained. “Section 81 of the Financial Regulation No. 3 of 2006 provides that Controlling Officers shall ensure that attendance registers of employees engaged in overtime are maintained. A review of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.