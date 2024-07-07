CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says former first lady Esther Lungu’s office was getting an illegal allocation of funds through the National Assembly throughout her husband Edgar Lungu’s time in office. At a press briefing on Friday, Lungu said the expulsion of nine PF MPs from the National Assembly was the highest level of political brutality and unacceptable barbarism and that he would soon lead demonstrations to State House, demanding President Hakainde Hichilema’s resignation. Responding to Lungu’s briefing, Mweetwa said the former head of state had no moral right to talk about defending a Constitution which he constantly abrogated as head of state. “When Lungu talks about having the duty to defend the Constitution, he is not standing on any...



