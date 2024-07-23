THE National Prosecution Authority (NPA) says it has recovered more than $35 million worth of assets in the recent past. On the other hand, DEC says over 15 requests in transnational investigations have been made to several countries identified as either destinations of money from Zambia or as having important evidence for prosecuting cases in Zambia. The Drug Enforcement Commission adds that law enforcement agencies need to secure convictions because Zambians are tired of hearing stories. Speaking during phase II of the Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery Training, Monday, NPA Chief State Advocate Nkumbiza Mumba said NPA had made strides in recovering stolen assets both in Zambia and abroad. “Financial flows pose a complex global challenge. Their extraordinary and complex...



