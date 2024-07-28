OCIDA Trustee, Leslie Mbula, has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to expedite the appointment of a substantive ACC director general and a new board so that the fight against corruption is not derailed. Mbula has also urged the President to initiate dialogue with opposition political parties to foster unity in the country. Addressing the media, Friday, Mbula commended the President for dissolving the ACC board, saying it was clear that the fight against corruption needed to be reengineered. “We’ve noted that during the last few weeks statements have been made on the fight against corruption, we also appreciate the move taken in the dissolution of the board of ACC commissioners by the President. It’s clear that the fight against corruption must...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.