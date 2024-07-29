THE Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has clarified that it doesn’t name individuals in the Trends Report circulated to the public because such information is contained in the intelligence report sent to law enforcement agencies. The Centre adds that it would be inappropriate and illegal to name suspects in the Trends Report when they haven’t been proven guilty, further urging others to desist from imputing names to subjects the Centre has not mentioned. The recently released FIC trends report revealed that K13.58 billion worth of suspected illicit financial transactions had been detected and reported to law enforcement agencies. The Centre said the disseminated intelligence reports represented a 133 percent increase from 2022’s reports valued at K5.83 billion. When asked to comment...



