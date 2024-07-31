KAMFINSA PF MP Christopher Kang’ombe says UPND asked for a five-year mandate to transform the country’s economy, not more. And Kang’ombe says Vedanta should be reminded that it ran KCM down before the mine went into liquidation, challenging the investor to reveal its financial position to Zambian citizens. Last week, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said people would be delusional if they thought Zambia’s economy could be transformed instantly. But in an interview, Sunday, Kang’ombe argued that people would not be delusional to think Zambia’s economy could be transformed instantly because the UPND had placed those expectations on the nation. “The Minister is saying the people will be delusional if they think Zambia’s economy can be transformed...



