POLICE in Lusaka are investigating a suspected murder case involving Lendson Lungu, a 35-year-old man of Garden House, who is believed to have been beaten before his demise. In a statement, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the case was reported to police by Lungu’s elder brother, David Zulu. “The Zambia Police Service is investigating a case of suspected murder involving the death of Mr Lendson Lungu, aged 35, of Garden House, Lusaka. The report was made on Monday, August 12, 2024, by Mr David Zulu, aged 38, of Mandevu Compound, Lusaka, who is the elder brother of the deceased. Brief Facts of the Case: On Friday, August 9, 2024, around 20:00 hours, Mr David Zulu received a phone call...