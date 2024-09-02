UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says former president Edgar Lungu should emulate Dora Siliya by letting others vie for the presidency. Siliya, who is former Petauke Central PF member of parliament, said she would not attempt to reclaim the parliamentary seat should there be a by-election in the constituency because she was occupied with other things. Siliya said she had given everything to Petauke residents when she served as their representative. Commenting on that in an interview, Friday, Imenda said it was better to leave the stage while people were still clapping. “I agree with her, she has served four terms, if somebody has served that long, it’s only proper that one gives to the other. Four terms is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.