PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s call on citizens to consider load-shedding as an opportunity for investing in alternative sources of electricity has not settled well with citizens, especially those who do not have the financial means for doing so. When asked by a journalist how his trip to China would translate into solutions for the energy crisis back home, the Head of State used the opportunity to discourage people from crying and complaining about load-shedding.

President HICHILEMA: “Do you really think HH would come out of here for a week for nothing, to leisure around? No, absolutely not. We are here on a mission and we are engaging for example TBC, we signed an MOU to work together, to invest together in the energy sector. Generation, transmission including substations. Hear me out, micro energy, solar for example, small, medium, large size. We have an agenda to fundamentally change our energy, particularly electricity mix. Because we were largely dependent, over 85 percent of our energy was hydro. But one drought, the worst drought in living memory wipes out that capacity. This is an opportunity, instead of crying and mourning and groaning, we use this opportunity as a wake call that we need to diversify the energy portfolio. Even you at home, you should consider putting rooftop solar,” said President Hichilema.

We agree with those who feel this statement from the President sounds insensitive. Many citizens do not have solar installations on their houses and businesses, not because they don’t know that it is more reliable and cheaper in the long-run, but because they simply can’t afford the investment. For a landlocked country like Zambia, importing reliable solar equipment does not take a small budget. The government can make all the noise now, and even suggest that people who don’t have solar lack vision and planning, but the government itself has been a hindrance to this initiative. It was only a few months ago when the government made progress in removing taxes on the importation of solar equipment and simplifying the procedure.

If President Hichilema was as visionary as he wants Zambians to be, the first decision he would have made as Head of State, was to get the Ministry of Finance and the Zambia Revenue Authority to remove all taxes on the importation of solar. He would have gone further to sign the deals and supply contracts he was signing in China last week with several manufacturers across the globe. If he did this three years ago, empowering citizens and businesses, we would not be in this crisis today. So, the President’s braggadocio from his trip in China has to be measured, putting into consideration the fact that he knew that Zambia had a serious energy crisis even before he was elected into office and he wrote a lot about his master plan for the energy solution on social media. Today he must be apologising, rather than boasting, for being that President who oversees the shutdown of the economy because of dependency on hydro-electric power. Instead of telling them to stop crying, he must be thanking citizens for not going on the streets to protest and cause havoc.

On the other hand, we sympathise with our fellow citizens who are in dire need of affirmation, comfort and emotional support from their President. President Hichilema is a little too honest for his own good, and sometimes his desire to move people from their comfort zones and get them to work, overrides his view of the need to babysit unproductive citizens. Where he feels there is logic in what he is saying, he does not hesitate to say it out. There has been a challenging aspect of President Hichilema where he uses the story of his rise from poverty into wealth and the presidency as a path that everyone can easily emulate. He fails to acknowledge that beyond education and hard work, success has a lot to do with the right connections and timely opportunities. Not everyone who is suffering is lazy or uneducated.

But this is the goodness of a democracy. The beauty about changing leaders every five years or every decade is that you get to have a test of the leadership styles of all kinds of people. We have had seven Presidents so far in Zambia, among them, crooks, sweet-talkers, dictators, patriots, hardworkers and realists alike. As voters, we must not despair, but use the positive attributes of every leader we chose and deal with the negative parts during elections.

Sometimes we make the mistake as citizens to expect that a leader we elect under a democracy is automatically going to be better than the previous one. That’s not always the case; sometimes you move from the frying pan onto the fire itself. Similarly, it is common for voters to expect that their elected leader will give them sweet messages in the face of misery. Sometimes we expect that a leader will avoid saying the truth if doing so would hurt the majority of citizens. But not all leaders are wired like that.

President Hichilema, we will say it frankly here, is not really a politician in character. He may hold a political position, the highest in the land for that matter, but his wiring is far removed from that of a seasoned politician. This one is a businessman, and every iota in his body speaks business. He is right when he says load-shedding is an opportunity for citizens to diversify and find alternative sources of energy. Those who have entrepreneurial minds have already seen business opportunities here. Some with the financial capacity have already gone off-grid with powerful solar installations. But not everyone wants to hear this message from a businessman in State House. Some people want a leader like Mr Edgar Lungu who will put his hands together, pretending to be very humble and sorrowful, even though he is going to party afterwards. To some voters, Mr Lungu was a better president who even created more holidays for citizens to enjoy. At one time democracy gave us that kind of a leader. What we have now is a President who, if he had his way, would shut down the breweries in the country and all outlets that produce alcohol because according to him, the beverage makes people less productive.

Sometimes people complain that HH thinks he is the only hard-working man in the country because he likes to condemn laziness. But that’s the leader we have at this moment, let’s use his positive attributes to survive his presidency until democracy gives us another kind with a different approach.