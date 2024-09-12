THE Women’s Movement says President Hakainde Hichilema must provide practical policy direction on how government will arrest the high cost of living when he addresses Parliament on Friday. The movement has lamented that the current energy crisis compounds women’s ability to contribute meaningfully at household level. Presenting their expectations ahead of the President Hichilema’s address to the Fourth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly, YWCA representative Patricia Mubanga, who spoke on behalf of NGOCC, wondered when Zambians would begin to see the results of government’s interventions to lower the cost of living. “The President must provide practical policy direction on how the government will arrest the high cost of living. This should include workable short, medium, and long-term solutions. The...



