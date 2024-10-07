Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during the 2025 Budget symposium at Mulungushi International Conference center Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during the 2025 Budget symposium at Mulungushi International Conference center on Monday 30th September 2024 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

GOVERNMENT and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) have signed a US$50 million cooperation agreement for the construction of the Kalabo-Sikongo-Angola Road Project in Western Province. Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the project will lead to economic growth, thereby raising the standard of living for people near the three border areas. In a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Treasury, Sunday, Dr Musokotwane said the improved road network would result in more job opportunities and enhanced cross-border trade. “Zambia and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) have signed a US$50 million cooperation agreement for construction of the Kalabo-Sikongo-Angola Road Project, in Western Province. The two parties...