POLICE Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga says Lusaka Central Police Station received a report of burglary and theft, in which US$2,500 was stolen from a Philippine’s residence in Rhodes Park. Hamoonga says another case of housebreaking and theft was recorded in Emmasdale at Aiyub Patel’s residence, where K80,000 was stolen. In a statement, Monday, Hamoonga said the total estimated value of stolen items from the Rhodes Park residence was K94,477.90. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public of two reported incidents of burglary and theft that occurred in Lusaka. Investigations have been launched, and we appeal to the public to provide any information that may assist in bringing the suspects to justice. 1. Lusaka Central Police Station Incident...



