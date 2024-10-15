Former ZAMMSA Director General Victor Nyasulu gives a vote of thanks when the Ministry of Health received bulk procurement of medicines from Egypt at ZAMMSA central warehouse - Picture Henry Dube

Former ZAMMSA Director General Victor Nyasulu gives a vote of thanks when the Ministry of Health received bulk procurement of medicines from Egypt at ZAMMSA central warehouse - Picture Henry Dube

FORMER ZAMMSA director general Victor Nyasulu says he might take legal action against former health minister Sylvia Masebo once investigations exonerate him of any wrongdoing. And Nyasulu says given a chance to go back to ZAMMSA, he can only go there to clean his name as it has been soiled professionally and politically. Nyasulu was fired after 61 containers with government drugs and other medical supplies were discovered marooned at a private warehouse, J&J, a few months ago. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM, Monday, Nyasulu lamented that Masebo made him suspect of state sabotage. “The jury is out, I’m not aware of what DEC is saying, what ZAMRA is saying, I don’t know whether the forensic audit ordered...