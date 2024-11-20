Matero PF Member of Parliament Miles Sampa during the Church service at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus Pope Square in Lusaka on May 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MILES Sampa says PF will not participate in the Kawambwa by-elections out of protest because the polls will be held illegally. Sampa says he wishes Edgar Lungu’s Tonse well in the upcoming polls, but expressed sadness at the happenings in UKA. In an interview, Tuesday, Sampa said PF did not find joy in the by-election as incumbent MP Nickson Chilangwa would lose his seat while he still had a case in court. “As PF, we are in opposition and the Tonse alliance is in opposition. So there’s something about people in opposition not fighting each other, what’s happening in UKA is actually quite saddening, that’s something most of us predicted. But we can give respect to Tonse, they can go...