THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Kapiri Mposhi has intercepted a shipment of psychotropic drugs following an intelligence report from concerned members of the public. The report revealed that the drugs, originating from the Democratic Republic of Congo via the Kasumbalesa Border, were destined for distribution to some drug dealers in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound. Meanwhile, the DEC and the Zambia Police Service have seized agricultural inputs meant for distribution to farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) in Chembe District, Luapula Province, which were being repackaged for illicit sale. In a statement, Tuesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the commission, working with the police, also apprehended two suspects in Monze Central Business District for trafficking in cannabis....



