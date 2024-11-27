Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi making his submission during the Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 9th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi making his submission during the Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 9th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says more opposition political parties are joining the alliance because government has demonstrated its ability to place the country on the right trajectory. On Monday, Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) vice-president Kasote Singogo resigned from both his position and the party, a day after his president Highvie Hamududu endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for 2026. Reacting to Hamududu’s endorsement, in an interview on Tuesday, Milupi disclosed that more opposition political parties were expected to join the UPND Alliance. “There are more people coming anyway, that I can tell you. We knew of Mr Hamududu, we are just waiting for time to officially receive him in the alliance, you know, we do have processes. We...