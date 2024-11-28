THE National Assembly has passed a motion to enhance regulation of online gambling. In moving the motion, yesterday, Kanchibiya PF MP Sunday Chanda said families had lost livelihoods and property due to gambling. “Gambling leads to tragic consequences. Many families in our nation can recount tales of loved ones who have lost livelihoods, property or even their lives to gambling. Today, this issue has taken a new, more insidious form through online gambling which is pervasive, accessible and unregulated. A research done in East Africa revealed that the most prevalent reason for suicides among university male students aged between 30 and 40 years were reported from those who use their tuition fees for gambling and those using money. In 2024,...



