FORMER president Edgar Lungu says he has instructed his lawyers to legally challenge the continued detention of two brothers, Elijah and Ernest Kaumba, originally from Kalulushi, who have been detained at Ridgeway Police Station for mocking President Hakainde Hichilema in a TikTok video. Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says contrary to assertions that the suspects have been held without charge, the duo was officially charged and arrested in a case involving the use of insulting language but failed to fulfil bond conditions. In a video, one of the two brothers insulted the President in Bemba, saying if his head was suffocated by cow dung, he should step down from the presidency, as people were suffering despite having voted him into...



